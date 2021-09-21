Sarfo, who plays for Al Khaleej FC ended up on the winning side as his team defeated Sarpong’s Al Nahda by five goals to two.
Michael Sarpong and Samuel Sarfo both score as Al Khaleej beats Al Nahda in Saudi league
Ghanaian footballers Michael Sarpong and Samuel Sarfo were both on the score sheet when they faced each other in the Saudi Division One League on Monday.
Both players used to line up for Liberty Professionals in the Ghana Premier League before securing moves abroad.
Sarfo joined Al Khaleej FC in 2019 and has been a key member of the team as they aim to qualify for the Saudi Pro League.
The defender has played every game for the club this season as they currently sit at the top of the Division One League.
Meanwhile, Sarpong joined Al Nahda from Tanzanian giants Young Africans in August, where he spent a solitary season.
The striker’s 72nd-minute goal was his first for Al Nahda but it was not enough as they suffered a damaging 5-2 defeat to the team of his compatriot.
