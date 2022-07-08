Michael Sarpong, Gideon Mensah and other football stars reunite for exhibition match

The exhibition game, which was organised by former Al-Nahda and Liberty Professionals striker Michael Sarpong, came off on Wednesday, July 6, 2022.
The Stephen Appiah Astro Turf in Mamprobi was the venue as several Ghanaian footballers gathered to exhibit their skills in a special kick-about.
The entertaining encounter featured a team of professional footballers, who lined up against a Mamprobi select side.
Black Stars left-back Gideon Mensah was heavily involved, as he scored twice to help Michael Sarpong and Co. romp to an impressive 6-4 victory.
Other professional players who featured also include former Liberty Professionals midfielder Gerald Arkson and former Hearts of Oak stars Bernard Arthur and Emmanuel Nettey.
Two-time CAF Champions League winner Richard Kissi Boateng and former Levante forward Emmanuel Boateng also played in the exhibition game.
Michael Sarpong, Bernard Arthur and Gideon Mensah all scored twice as their side recorded a convincing win – to the delight of the watching fans.
Both of Mensah’s goals came courtesy free-kicks, while Sarpong scored from a header and added his second through a deft finish after being put through one-on-one with the goalkeeper.
Sarpong started his football career at Liberty Professionals, before joining fellow Ghana Premier League side Dreams FC.
The 26-year-old striker moved to Rwandan side Rayon Sport in 2018 and won the league during his two-year stint with the club.
Sarpong also had a brief spell with Tanzanian giants Young Africans before joining Saudi First Division side Al Nahda at the start of the 2021/2022 season.
The Ghanaian striker, however, spent the second half of last season at AS Kigali, where he helped the club to win the Rwandan Cup.
