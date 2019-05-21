The 23-year-old has taken the Rwandan Premier League by storm in his debut season with great goal scoring and assists to the delight of the Rayon Sports teeming fans.

Michael Sarpong as it stands now is one of the leading top scorers in the Rwandan topflight league with 20 goals but has bagged 28 goals in all competitions, while producing 11 assists.

He quickly adapted into the league as he registered three goals in two games for Rayon Sports to announce his arrival in an emphatic manner

And he has since not taken his foot off the gas.

Below is a breakdown of some of the goals registered by Michael Sarpong for Rayon Sports

His first goal came against Sunrise

Before he scored a brace against Gicumbi

He scored against Kigali

And he added APR, Muhanga, Kirehe and Mukura to the list of his victims.

Sarong continued his impressive goal scoring form with goals against Sunrise, Kiyovu and Apr in the reverse fixture.

Michael would register two goals against Espoir to increase his goal tally.

Before hitting the back of the net against Musanze.

The former Dream FC has caught the attention of several football agents, after proving his worth in the Rwandan topflight league.