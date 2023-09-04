Thomas Partey’s injury doesn’t look good – Mikel Arteta

Arteta had to field a midfield pair of Declan Rice and Kai Havertz against the Red Devils as Arsenal came from behind to win 3-1.

Marcus Rasford’s early goal was cancelled out by Martin Odegaard before late strikes from Rice and Gabriel Jesus gave the Gunners all three points at the Emirates.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking in the aftermath of the game, Arteta gave an update on Partey’s injury and suggested the midfielder could be out for several weeks.

“I don’t know. Unfortunately he got an injury in training and it doesn’t look good, we need some more tests, we believe he’s going to be out for weeks. We think it’s a groin but can be something in between,” the Arsenal boss said.

Meanwhile, Partey is also set to miss Ghana’s upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against the Central African Republic (CAR).

Pulse Ghana

The Black Stars will face CAR at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on Thursday, September 7, in what is a must-win game.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Saturday, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) announced Chris Hughton’s squad for the game, with Partey left out.

“Arsenal ace Thomas Partey is left out of the squad due to injury. According to his club, the player picked up an injury in training and could be on the sidelines for a while, however the Black Stars medical teams is monitoring the situation,” a statement from the GFA said.

See Ghana’s full squad below:

Goalkeepers

Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Abdul Manaf Nurudeen, Richard Ofori

ADVERTISEMENT

Defenders

Alidu Seidu, Kingsley Schindler, Stephan Ambrosius, Joseph Aidoo, Alexander Djiku, Nicholas Opoku, Baba Abdul Rahman, Gideon Mensah

Midfielders

Abdul Samed Salis, Baba Iddissu, Andre Ayew, Elisha Owusu, Edmund Addo, Mohammed Kudus, Ransford Koningsdorffer

Forwards

ADVERTISEMENT