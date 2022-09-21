RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Iconic San Siro stadium set for demolition

The historic Stadio Giuseppe Meazza otherwise known as the San Siro stadium is set to be demolished shortly after its 100th anniversary.

Italian football will soon bid farewell to one of its most iconic grounds after plans to demolish the San Siro stadium, the fabled home of European giants Inter and AC Milan.

According to the Italian publication La Gazzetta Dello Sport, both Milan clubs have agreed that the entire stadium will be demolished for a new ultra-modern stadium to be built in its place.

The San Siro first welcomed fans in 1926 and has been home to many Derby Della Madonnina since. The hallowed grounds also hosted nine FIFA World Cup matches, three UEFA Euro 1980 games, and four UEFA Champions League finals.

According to reports of its planned demolition, it will host the opening ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympics before making way for a newer facility.

The new stadium, known as The Cathedral, will be built alongside the current San Siro and is expected to be ready for the 2027/28 season.

It was no small feat to replace such an iconic venue, and the new stadium, designed by the same architects who designed Wembley, is destined to be one of the best in Europe.

According to some reports, the mammoth project will cost around £ 1 billion. However, criticisms have already emerged as it is believed that the new facility will only have 60,000 seats, 20,000 fewer than the San Siro.

AC Milan president Paolo Scaroni has promised fans that the new stadium will be the most beautiful stadium in the world for its strong identity.

