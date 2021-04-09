Milan desperate to cling on as Inter race towards Serie A title

Napoli are two points off fourth after losing their midweek clash at Juventus, and next travel to mid-table Sampdoria.
Juve's win against Gennaro Gattuso's side gave novice coach Andrea Pirlo some breathing space as the champions' nine-year reign looks set to end.
"Mistakes? Yes, there are things that I messed up, but the first year of a coach is not easy. It will serve me well in the future," said Pirlo.
"We must learn from these mistakes as we want to play our last 10 matches as best we can and get ready for the Coppa Italia final."
Lazio, in sixth, play away at Hellas Verona without coach Simone Inzaghi, who tested positive for Covid-19.
Behind in seventh, city rivals Roma host Bologna looking to end a three-match winless league run boosted by their 2-1 Europa League quarter-final, first leg win at Ajax.