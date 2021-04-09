Milan desperate to cling on as Inter race towards Serie A title

"We're heading into the decisive part of the season," said Milan coach Stefano Pioli as they seek a return to the Champions League for the first time since the 2013-2014 season.

"But it's a bit premature to be doing these (Champions League) calculations, especially as we still have a lot of games against direct rivals still to play."

Antonio Conte's Inter are riding high with 10 consecutive wins and take on Cagliari, who are in the relegation zone, and on a three-game losing run.

"Every time we win, it's another big step forward, it also weighs heavily on those who are pursuing us," said Conte.

"We're now much more mature and solid than we were in the past. It'd be great to win a trophy again after such a long time and end Juventus' streak."