Milan giants play out dull cup semi-final stalemate

There was plenty of desire but little on display in a poor match at the San Siro

AC Milan and Inter Milan played out a disappointing goalless derby draw in the first leg of their Italian Cup semi-final on Tuesday.

Milan, the nominal home side at a boisterous San Siro, had the better of the play and opportunities but could not convert their chances into goals and head into next month's second leg level with their local rivals.

Serie A champions Inter were poor and have now failed to win in their last five matches in all competitions in a dip in form which has also cost them their lead in the league.

Inter are battling for the Serie A tite with Milan and Napoli, who are both two points ahead of Simone Inzaghi's side and face off in Naples on Sunday.

The winner of this tie will play in May's final against either Juventus and Fiorentina, who will face off in their first leg on Wednesday in Dusan Vlahovic's first match in Florence since leaving for Turin in January.

On Tuesday Fiorentina asked their fans not to chant racist abuse after Vlahovic was targeted with "gypsy" insults by opposition fans earlier in the season.

