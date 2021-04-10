Milan survive Ibrahimovic sending off to stay in Champions League chase

Pioli said after the game he was hoping to convince Donnarumma to commit to the club.

"My advice to Donnarumma is to stay, because Milan is a top club in all respects. We are building something.

"My players are not yet winners, but they are fighting to win again."

In the battle against relegation, Torino ended their four-match winless run with captain Andrea Belotti converting a penalty after an Tolgay Arslan foul in a 1-0 win over 12th-placed Udinese who fell to a third consecutive defeat.

"The attitude must be what we saw both today and against Juve," said Belotti, whose side held the champions 2-2 last weekend, and are now five points clear of the drop zone.

Spezia, in 14th position, struck twice in three-minutes before the final whistle for a 3-2 win to deny basement club Crotone.

Martin Erlic set up Giulio Maggiore to pull Spezia level after 89 minutes with the Croatian defender then nodding in an injury time winner.