Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Miller's desire to play on leads to early Livingston departure


Football Miller's desire to play on leads to early Livingston departure

Former Scotland international striker Kenny Miller's first foray into management ended abruptly on Monday after he refused Premiership side Livingston's demand he hang up his playing boots.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Former Scotland and Rangers striker Kenny Miller's first job in management with Scottish Premiership side Livingston ended after just seven games play

Former Scotland and Rangers striker Kenny Miller's first job in management with Scottish Premiership side Livingston ended after just seven games

(AFP)

Former Scotland international striker Kenny Miller's first foray into management ended abruptly on Monday after he refused Premiership side Livingston's demand he hang up his playing boots.

The 38-year-old Rangers legend -- capped 69 times -- leaves after just seven matches in charge, which yielded three victories and two draws.

Livingston issued a statement saying discussions with Miller had not worked out with the latter insisting he wanted to continue playing.

"Livingston Football Club has been in discussions over the weekend with Kenny Miller and his representatives.

"The club felt that the player-manager role wasn't working and had requested that Kenny reverted to the full-time manager's role. Kenny however feels that he isn't ready to give up his football career at this time.

"As a result the club and Kenny have amicably agreed to part company.

"Livingston Football Club would like to thank Kenny for his honesty and openness, and wish him well for the future."

Miller played all over the world -- including stints in Turkey and Canada. But he is best known for his three spells with Rangers -- scoring 116 goals for them -- although he is also a rare bird in having turned out for their bitter rivals Celtic as well.

pi/cw

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

La Liga: Real Madrid experience worst attendance in ten years over Ronaldo absence La Liga Real Madrid experience worst attendance in ten years over Ronaldo absence
Football: Does early defeat spell beginning of the end for Mourinho? Football Does early defeat spell beginning of the end for Mourinho?
Weekend Wrap: Review of big matches played in Europe over the weekend Weekend Wrap Review of big matches played in Europe over the weekend
Profile: Jorginho, Chelsea's new midfield maestro Profile Jorginho, Chelsea's new midfield maestro
Trolls: The look on Man United’s Vice-Chairman, Ed Woodward's face during their humiliating defeat to Brighton Trolls The look on Man United’s Vice-Chairman, Ed Woodward's face during their humiliating defeat to Brighton
#MourinhoOut: Man United fan starts GoFundMe to raise £12 million for Jose Mourinho sacking #MourinhoOut Man United fan starts GoFundMe to raise £12 million for Jose Mourinho sacking

Recommended Videos

Video: Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of Serie A campaign Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of Serie A campaign
Pulse Sports: My marriage was ruined by a colleague footballer - John Paintsil Pulse Sports My marriage was ruined by a colleague footballer - John Paintsil
Romelu Lukaku: Player shows in new Mercedes as Man U Stars go back into training Romelu Lukaku Player shows in new Mercedes as Man U Stars go back into training



Top Articles

1 Photos Countryman Songo gets Doctorate Degreebullet
2 #MourinhoOut Man United fan starts GoFundMe to raise £12 million for...bullet
3 Ghanaian Players Abroad Thomas Partey sets record in Super Cupbullet
4 Ghanaian Players Abroad Christian Atsu dropped from Newcastle...bullet
5 Football FIFA made a mistake awarding Messi the Golden Ball-...bullet
6 Afcon Qualifier Ayews, Asamoah Gyan dropped from Black Stars...bullet
7 Football 'We made incredible mistakes': Mourinho fumes as...bullet
8 Ghanaian Players Abroad Swansea City fans troll Jordan...bullet
9 Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of...bullet
10 Ghanaian Players Abroad Ghanaian players to watch this...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of Serie A campaignbullet
2 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip Atleticobullet
3 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet
4 Anas Aremeyaw Anas finally takes off beads on TVbullet
5 Video Andre Ayew jams to Kwami Eugene’s hit songbullet
6 Video Gyan rubbishes assertion that Ghana would have won...bullet
7 Video Sulley Muntari cooks for wife Menayebullet
8 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing...bullet
9 Video Shatta Wale displays great football skills that...bullet
10 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in...bullet

Football

The league took a two-month break for the June-July World Cup, leaving teams with a punishing schedule to make up for lost time
Football Chinese Super League down to wire in 'fierce battle'
Josef Martinez tied Major League Soccer's single-season scoring record when he hammered in his 27th goal
Football Atlanta's Martinez matches MLS single-season scoring record
On target: Real Madrid's Gareth Bale celebrates after scoring the second goal
Football No Ronaldo, no Zidane, no problem as Real start La Liga with victory
Shock: Sassuolo forward Domenico Berardi celebrates scoring the opening goal against Inter Milan
Football Inter Milan shocked in Serie A opener, Dzeko hits Roma stunner