Milovan Rajevac names 32-man provisional squad for Zimbabwe double-header

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana coach Milovan Rajevac has named a 32-man provisional squad for the Black Stars’ upcoming double-header World Cup qualifier against Zimbabwe.

The Serbian trainer has invited many familiar names, having officially been appointed just a few days ago.

The likes of captain Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew, Thomas Partey and Mubarak Wakaso lead the latest Black Stars squad.

Swindon Town FC goalkeeper Jojo Wallocott has also earned a debut call-up, while Kotoko shot-stopper Danlad Ibrahim and Fiorentina midfielder Alfred Duncan have also made a return to the team.

Ajax star Mohammed Kudus, Stade Rennes hotshot Kamaldeen Sulemana and Steadfast FC’s Abdul Fatawu Issahaku are also included.

See the full provisional squd below:

Goalkeepers

Lawrence Ati- Zigi (FC St. Gallen), Richard Atta (Hearts of Oak), Ibrahim Danlad, (Asante Kotoko), Jojo Wallocott (Swindon Town)

Defenders: Philemon Baffuor (Dreams FC), Andrew Yiadom (Reading FC), Ismail Ganiyu (Asante Kotoko), Gideon Mensah (Bordeaux), Baba Abdul Rahman (Reading FC), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City), Joseph Aidoo (Celta Vigo), Jonathan Mensah (Columbus Crew), Alexander Djiku (Strasbourg).

Midfielders: Thomas Partey (Arsenal FC), Baba Idrissu (Real Mallorca), Alfred Duncan (Fiorentina), Emmanuel Lomotey (Amiens), Mubarak Wakaso, (Shenzhen FC), Mohammed Kudus (Ajax Amsterdam), Majeed Ashimeru (RSC Anderlecht), Kofi Kyere (St. Pauli), Abdul Fatawu Issahaku (Steadfast FC).

Forwards: Andre Ayew (Al Sadd SC), Kamaldeen Suleymana (Rennes), Tariq Fosu-Henry (Brentford FC), Joel Fameyeh (Orenburg), Yaw Yeboah (Wisła Kraków), Samuel Owusu (Al-Fayha FC), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace), Caleb Ekuban (Genoa), Emmanuel Gyasi (Spezia), Benjamin Tetteh (Yeni Malatyaspor)

