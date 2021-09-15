Milovan Rajevac now favourite to be named new Black Stars coach

The 67-year-old remains Ghana’s most successful coach in the last three decades, having managed the team from 2008 to 2010.

Milovan guided the Black Stars to the final of the 2010 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), where they lost narrowly to Egypt.

The Serbian tactician also took the West Africans to the quarter-finals of the World Cup in South Africa, making Ghana only the third African nation to reach that far.

He parted ways with Ghana after the 2010 World Cup and went on to manage the Algeria and Qatar national teams.

However, Milovan has been unattached for the past two years following a brief stint with Thailand in 2019.

The GFA is said to have wanted Harve Renard as their preferred choice but the Frenchman, who currently manages Saudi Arabia and is on a $100,000 monthly salary, proved too expensive.

The Association also failed to convince Otto Addo and George Boateng to take the job despite holding talks with the duo.