Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t face FIFA ban

Minister for Youth and Sports Isaac Asiamah has revealed that the government delegation that met Zurich last week after threats to ban the nation, made it explicit that Ghana is a friend of both FIFA and CAF.

He explained that as a government they only intervened in the affairs of football and their action wasn’t an interference.

FIFA threatened to ban Ghana from international football if government pursues its quest to dissolve the Ghana Football Association (GFA) over the Number 12 expose’ by multiple award winning journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

Ghana government sent a delegation led by Isaac Asiamah to meet FIFA in Zurich and the two parties agreed to set up a Normalization Committee to replace the Executive Committee of the embattled GFA to pave way for reforms.

Meanwhile, government agreed to drop charges against the GFA at the law court.

The Minister for Youth and Sports has revealed what the delegation told FIFA in Zurich.

“Ghana is a friend of CAF, Ghana is a friend of FIFA. No ban. As government we have never interfered in football, but what we are doing is to just save the image of football, so it is about intervention and not interference.

“And I can assure you, we are committed to the process of reforming Ghana football so that tomorrow our kids, your kids, my kids can enjoy the game of football. God bless you," he said.