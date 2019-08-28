Mr. Asiamah was accused of hatching a plan to ban some GFA presidential candidates in favour of Nana Yaw Amponsah, which is government interference in the running of football.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports has issued a statement to debunk the claims.

“The attention of the Youth and Sports Ministry has been drawn to widespread reportage, that the Hon. Minister is masterminding the banning of candidates for the Ghana FA presidential elections in favour of Nana Yaw Amponsah" the statement reads.

"The Ministry wishes to reiterate that, the Normalisation Committee has been given the mandate to organize and conduct elections for the new GFA executives and the Ministry has no way interfered in its activities.

"It should also be made known that, the Hon. Minister is more focused on the outcome of the ongoing African Games in Rabat, Morocco and the construction of the ten (10) multipurpose youth and sports centres across the country.

"We, therefore, urge the public to ignore such information and treat it with the contempt it deserves.

"The Ministry will like to assure the good people of Ghana of its mandate of developing the youth and enhancing the sporting image of the country.”