Minnesota duo fined over Salt Lake skirmish: MLS

Dotson and Gasper were both hit in the pocket after being found to have incited or escalated the confrontation involving players from both teams which flared after the final whistle on Saturday.

Dotson and Gasper had confronted Real goalkeeper David Ochoa after the Salt Lake stopper kicked the ball into a section of the stands holding Minnesota fans after the whistle.

The MLS disciplinary panel said Ochoa had been fined for his actions while both Real and Minnesota have been issued warnings for violating the league's mass confrontation policy.

In a separate ruling on Thursday, the disciplinary committee announced that Philadelphia Union forward Sergio Santos has been fined for simulation.