Mino Raiola: Full clientele list of one of the greatest agents in football history

Twitter

Raiola who was 54-year-old as at the time of the tragic news, was only two days ago, rumoured to have given up the ghost after false reports had circulated on social media, regardless of his health condition.

Raiola himself was forced to take to social media and rebuke suggestions that he had died on Thursday, April 28 via a tweet which read:

"Current health status for the ones wondering: pissed off second time in 4 months they kill me. Seem also able to ressuscitate."

However, two days later, the Inferiori-native fought bravely until the end and the tragic news of his passing on was confirmed via a statement from his Twitter account, courtesy of his family.

'In infinite sorrow, we share the passing of the most caring and amazing football agent that ever was.

'Mino fought until the end with the same strength he put on negotiation tables to defend our players. As usual, Mino made us proud and never realised it.

'Mino touched so many lives through his work and wrote a new chapter in the history of modern football. His presence will forever be missed.

AFP

'Mino's mission of making football a better place for players will continue with the same passion.', the statement read.

Raiola underwent very delicate surgery but the nature of the illness was not revealed according to reports via Daily Mail.

Raiola made his first move in the world of football administration when he helped facilitate Holland international Bryan Roy's transfer from Ajax to Foggia, when he was 25-year-old.

Pulse Nigeria

However, Raiola's actual rise in the sporting agents world came In 1996, when negotiated Czech republic great - Pavel Nedved's move from Sparta Prague to Lazio and then in subsequent years, he went on to broker some of the biggest deals in the footballing transfer market till date representing some of the global superstars in the sport.

Pulse Sports takes you through a full list of football players, the great 'Mino' had represented:

1 Erling Haaland - Borussia Dortmund

AFP

2 Zdeněk Grygera - Juventus

3 Zlatan Ibrahimović - AC Milan

AFP

4 Felipe Mattioni - Gremio

5 Mario Balotelli - Adana Demirspor

AFP

6 Maxwell - PSG (Retd.)

7 Pavel Nedvěd - Juventus (Retd.)

Twitter

8 Xavi Simons - PSG

9 Kerlon - Cruzerio

10 Henrikh Mkhitaryan - AS Roma

11 Paul Pogba - Manchester United

AFP

12 Étienne Capoue - Watford

13 Blaise Matuidi - Inter Miami

AFP

14 Gregory van der Wiel - PSG

15 Gianluigi Donnarumma - PSG

AFP

16 Matthijs de Ligt - Juventus

AFP

17 Moise Kean - Juventus

18 Lorenzo Insigne - Napoli

19 Marco Verratti - PSG

AFP

20 Hirving Lozano - Napoli

21 Romelu Lukaku - Chelsea

AFP

22 Donyell Malen - Borussia Dortmund

23 Jesse Lingard - Manchester United