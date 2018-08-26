Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Mitrovic shines as Fulham earn first win


Football Mitrovic shines as Fulham earn first win

Aleksandar Mitrovic inspired Fulham's first Premier League success this season as the Serb's double secured a 4-2 win over Burnley on Sunday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Fulham's Serbian manager Slavisa Jokanovic secured his first win of the season play

Fulham's Serbian manager Slavisa Jokanovic secured his first win of the season

(AFP)

Aleksandar Mitrovic inspired Fulham's first Premier League success this season as the Serb's double secured a 4-2 win over Burnley on Sunday.

Mitrovic fired Fulham to promotion from the Championship with 12 goals on loan from Newcastle last term.

Now playing for Fulham on a permanent basis, he is doing all he can to ensure their stay in the top-flight is not a short one.

Jeff Hendrick had cancelled out a stunning goal from Ivory Coast midfielder Jean Michael Seri when Mitrovic struck with two headers in two minutes.

James Tarkowski pulled one back for Burnley, but Andre Schurrle's late strike ensured Fulham got off the mark after losing their first two matches against Crystal Palace and Tottenham.

Just three minutes had elapsed when Seri came up with a memorable first goal in English football.

Collecting a ball inside from Luciano Vietto 25 yards out, Seri turned, looked up and launched a ferocious shot which left Clarets goalkeeper Joe Hart grasping at thin air.

Yet if Burnley were feeling the effects of their midweek trip to Greece it was not immediately apparent, as they took just seven minutes to equalise.

A loose pass from Maxime Le Marchand in midfield allowed them to break with Aaron Lennon leading the charge.

The winger raced to the edge of the area before squaring the ball to Hendrick, who needed a couple of bites at the cherry before beating Fulham keeper Marcus Bettinelli at the far post

However, when Hart misjudged Tom Cairney's deep cross Mitrovic stole in at the far post to head Fulham back into the lead.

Moments later Mitrovic struck again, this time with a glancing header.

Shellshocked Burnley did manage to get back into it four minutes before half-time, although there was a hint of offside as Tarkowski prodded in Ben Mee's header from a corner.

They could not muster a response after the break, though, and Fulham wrapped up the victory seven minutes from full-time.

Mitrovic was denied a hat-trick when Hart pushed his shot against a post but Borussia Dortmund loanee Schurrle drilled in the rebound.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Super Clash: Songne Yacouba scores brace as Kotoko thump Hearts of Oak Super Clash Songne Yacouba scores brace as Kotoko thump Hearts of Oak
Football: Witsel scores on Bundesliga debut as Dortmund roar back Football Witsel scores on Bundesliga debut as Dortmund roar back
Football: Five things we learned from the Premier League Football Five things we learned from the Premier League
Football: Boyata goes from zero to hero as Celtic beat Hamilton Football Boyata goes from zero to hero as Celtic beat Hamilton
Football: 'It was very difficult': Sarri relief as Chelsea break down Newcastle Football 'It was very difficult': Sarri relief as Chelsea break down Newcastle
Football: Chelsea leave it late as Yedlin own goal kills off Newcastle Football Chelsea leave it late as Yedlin own goal kills off Newcastle

Recommended Videos

Pulse Sports: Black Stars players to receive $5000 as winning bonus Pulse Sports Black Stars players to receive $5000 as winning bonus
Video: Check out Kevin Prince-Boateng’s rap song Video Check out Kevin Prince-Boateng’s rap song
Video: Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t face FIFA ban Video Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t face FIFA ban



Top Articles

1 Photos When Arsene Wenger met ex-prez John Kuffourbullet
2 Boxing Here is the time for Isaac Dogboe-Magdaleno boutbullet
3 La Liga This is why Real Madrid haven’t signed Eden Hazard yetbullet
4 Honours List of winners of the UEFA Player of the Year awardbullet
5 Ghanaian Players Abroad Thomas Partey tips Atletico Madrid to...bullet
6 Entrepreneurs Asamoah Gyan and 4 other footballers who are...bullet
7 Amazing The youngest scorer in AFCON history claims he slept...bullet
8 Otumfuo Cup Barcelona officials in Ghana to meet Kotoko...bullet
9 Profile Kwesi Nyantakyi's impeccable impact on Ghana...bullet
10 Michael Student wins GHS 500,000 Betway jackpotbullet

Top Videos

1 Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of Serie A campaignbullet
2 Video Andre Ayew jams to Kwami Eugene’s hit songbullet
3 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip Atleticobullet
4 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coastbullet
5 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
6 Video Gyan rubbishes assertion that Ghana would have won...bullet
7 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing...bullet
8 Video Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t face...bullet
9 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet
10 Video Shatta Wale displays great football skills that...bullet

Football

Watford's Roberto Pereyra celebrates scoring the team's first goal against Crystal Palace
Football Watford sink Palace to extend perfect start
Abramovich not ready to sell Chelsea FC - reports
Abramovich Russian billionaire not ready to sell Chelsea FC - reports
Bayern Munich's Germany midfielder Sebastian Rudy (R) is set to join Schalke for 16 million euros ($18.6m), according to reports on Sunday.
Football Germany midfielder Rudy quits Bayern for Schalke - reports
Marseille are hoping to sign Kevin Strootman from Roma
Football Roma coach confirms Strootman talks with Marseille