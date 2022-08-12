RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

'Wetin be this?' - Reactions as Ronaldo and Rashford debut Manchester United third kit

Authors:

David Ben

Manchester United have officially launched their third kit of the season and here's how fans have reacted to their newest release.

Social media reactions as Manchester United released a historic third kit for the 2022/23 season
Social media reactions as Manchester United released a historic third kit for the 2022/23 season

Manchester United in collaboration with official kit sponsor Adidas released their official third kit on Friday, August 12, 2022.

The colour 'green' is understood to have been familiar with the Manchester giants dating back to when the club was previously called Newton Heath.

Manchester United fans were often seen with green and yellow scarves, particularly during protests against the club’s owners, as the colours reflect the roots of the historic club.

Adidas have decided for Man United’s third kit to go seemingly between the colour green and yellow and have now produced a luminous green jersey.

Manchester United third kit 2022/23
Manchester United third kit 2022/23 Manchester United

The new kit was modelled by some of the club's biggest superstars including Cristiano Ronalod, Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Anthony Elanga, Aaron Wan Bissaka amongst others.

The 'Solar Slime'-coloured jersey is the first of its kind in the club’s history and has now been met with mixed reactions from both United fans as well as rival fans on social media.

Manchester United third kit 2022/23
Manchester United third kit 2022/23 Manchester United
Manchester United third kit
Manchester United third kit Manchester United

Following the release of the club's latest merchandise, fans have taken to social media to react.

Here are some of the reactions from Twitter below:

Authors:

David Ben David Ben David Ben is a reporter at Pulse Sports. David is a versatile content writer with keen interest in entertainment, gist and eSports generally.

More from category

  • Kofi Balmer: Meet the Irish footballer named after Kofi Annan

    Kofi Balmer: Meet the Irish footballer named after Kofi Annan

  • Barcelona have confirmed the activation of a fourth economic lever to help the club potentially register their summer signings ahead of the new season

    Barcelona may register players in time following activation of 'fourth lever'

  • Social media reactions as Manchester United released a historic third kit for the 2022/23 season

    'Wetin be this?' - Reactions as Ronaldo and Rashford debut Manchester United third kit

Trending

Abedi Pele and wife Maha mark 35th wedding anniversary

Abedi Pele, wife mark 35th wedding anniversary

Premier League 2022/23 week 1 preview and predictions
BETTING

How to make cool cash from the 2022/23 Premier League opening weekend

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has Nigeria's Victor Osimhen and Cameroon's Andre Zambo Anguissa in his squad

Sconcerti defends Napoli president on 'racism' accusations over African players

William Saliba looks as calm as ever under heavy pressure.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Why everyone is talking about this 21-year-old Arsenal superstar