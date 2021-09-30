Mizak Asante: Man United, Juventus show interest in Ghanaian youngster after viral goal

Golden Kick FC won 7-6 on penalties after a pulsating 1-1 draw in regulation and extra time at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Pulse Ghana

Mobile Phone People opened the scoring in the first half and were on their way to an important victory but were denied by a truly world-class strike from Mizak Asante.

However, Asante came on in the second half to score the equaliser for Golden Kick FC with an audacious effort.

He dribbled past four defenders and went round the goalkeeper before calmly slotting the ball into the net.

Asante’s goal has since gone viral on social media, with many Ghanaians already tipping the strike to be nominated for the Puskas Award.

In an interview with Accra-based Onua FM, the Chairman of Golden Kicks, Joseph Epton, said several European clubs have shown interest in the youngster.

"Before Mizak scored this goal we had already showed his highlights - and those of other players - to clubs abroad,” he said.

"But he was the only player we had feedback about. It has come from Manchester United, Manchester City, Juventus and Genk."