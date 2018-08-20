Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Modric and Rakitic in Croatia squad to face Portugal, Spain


Football Modric and Rakitic in Croatia squad to face Portugal, Spain

Luka Modric, awarded the Golden Ball for the best player at the World Cup, and his midfield partner Ivan Rakitic have both been called up to the Croatia squad for matches against Portugal and Spain in September.

  • Published:
Ivan Rakitic (g) et Luka Modric à l'entraînement à Saint-Petersbourg lors du Mondial le 27 juin 2018 play

Ivan Rakitic (g) et Luka Modric à l'entraînement à Saint-Petersbourg lors du Mondial le 27 juin 2018

(AFP/File)

Luka Modric, awarded the Golden Ball for the best player at the World Cup, and his midfield partner Ivan Rakitic have both been called up to the Croatia squad for matches against Portugal and Spain in September.

In his first squad announcement since Croatia lost 4-2 to France in the World Cup final on July 15, Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic called up 25 players.

Croatia will play Portugal in a friendly at the Estadio do Algarve on Thursday, September 6, before taking on Spain away in Elche on September 11 in their first game in the inaugural UEFA Nations League.

The presence of Real Madrid playmaker Modric, 33, and Barcelona star Rakitic, 30, comes after speculation in Croatia that the duo could retire from the national team following the remarkable run at the World Cup.

Earlier this month, goalkeeper Danijel Subasic, striker Mario Mandzukic and defender Vedran Corluka announced the end of their international careers.

Defender Ivan Strinic, who started in the World Cup final, will also be absent after his new club AC Milan revealed at the weekend he had been diagnosed with a heart condition and would have to take a break from the game.

Croatia will also play England in Group 4 of the Nations League, and are due to entertain Gareth Southgate's side in Rijeka on October 12.

Croatia squad

Goalkeepers: Lovre Kalinic (Gent/BEL), Dominik Livakovic (Dinamo Zagreb), Karlo Letica (Club Brugge/BEL)

Defenders: Domagoj Vida (Besiktas/TUR), Dejan Lovren (Liverpool/ENG), Sime Vrsaljko (Inter/ITA), Josip Pivaric (Dynamo Kiev/UKR), Tin Jedvaj (Bayer Leverkusen/GER), Matej Mitrovic (Club Brugge/BEL), Borna Barisic (Rangers/SCO), Antonio Milic (Anderlecht/BEL)

Midfield: Luka Modric (Real Madrid/ESP), Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona/ESP), Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea/ENG), Milan Badelj (Lazio/ITA), Marcelo Brozovic (Inter/ITA), Marko Rog (Napoli/ITA), Mario Pasalic (Atalanta/ITA), Filip Bradaric (Cagliari/ITA)

Forwards: Ivan Perisic (Inter/ITA), Andrej Kramaric (Hoffenheim/GER), Ante Rebic (Eintracht Frankfurt/GER), Marko Pjaca (Fiorentina/ITA), Ivan Santini (Anderlecht/BEL), Marko Livaja (AEK/GRE)

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Man United Coach: #MourinhoOut is now trending on social media Man United Coach #MourinhoOut is now trending on social media
Football: Football's big names are 'Little Wife' and 'Busty' to China fans Football Football's big names are 'Little Wife' and 'Busty' to China fans
Football: Can we play you every week? China 16 Tajikistan 0 Football Can we play you every week? China 16 Tajikistan 0
Football: Bolt takes first tentative steps on Man Utd dream Football Bolt takes first tentative steps on Man Utd dream
Facts and Stats: ASEC have fared well against Ghanaian oppositions Facts and Stats ASEC have fared well against Ghanaian oppositions
Football: Rodrigo strikes as Atletico held by Valencia in La Liga opener Football Rodrigo strikes as Atletico held by Valencia in La Liga opener

Recommended Videos

Video: Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of Serie A campaign Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of Serie A campaign
Pulse Sports: My marriage was ruined by a colleague footballer - John Paintsil Pulse Sports My marriage was ruined by a colleague footballer - John Paintsil
Romelu Lukaku: Player shows in new Mercedes as Man U Stars go back into training Romelu Lukaku Player shows in new Mercedes as Man U Stars go back into training



Top Articles

1 #MourinhoOut Man United fan starts GoFundMe to raise £12 million for...bullet
2 Photos Countryman Songo gets Doctorate Degreebullet
3 Brazil Legendary Ronaldinho pays glowing tribute to Kofi Annanbullet
4 Football 'We made incredible mistakes': Mourinho fumes as United crashbullet
5 Ghanaian Players Abroad Thomas Partey sets record in Super Cupbullet
6 La Liga Real Madrid experience worst attendance in ten years...bullet
7 Football FIFA made a mistake awarding Messi the Golden Ball-...bullet
8 Afcon Qualifier Ayews, Asamoah Gyan dropped from Black...bullet
9 Trolls The look on Man United’s Vice-Chairman, Ed...bullet
10 Ghana Premier League Kotoko receive proposal to face...bullet

Top Videos

1 Anas Aremeyaw Anas finally takes off beads on TVbullet
2 Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of Serie A campaignbullet
3 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip Atleticobullet
4 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet
5 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing...bullet
6 Video Shatta Wale displays great football skills that would...bullet
7 Video Andre Ayew jams to Kwami Eugene’s hit songbullet
8 Video These words of Paul Pogba inspired France to World...bullet
9 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape...bullet
10 Video Sulley Muntari cooks for wife Menayebullet

Football

Balotelli's excellent form has seen him recalled to the Italy squad by Roberto Mancini
Football Balotelli opts to stay at Nice, say French club
No complacency: Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany is eager to retain the Premier League title
Football No complacency due to competition for places at City, insists Kompany
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah was involved in controversy at Crystal Palace
Football Salah in diving storm as Liverpool win at Palace
Axel Witsel, seen here playing for Belgium, joined Borussia Dortmund from Chinese side Tianjin Quanjian
Football Witsel rescues Dortmund from embarrassing Cup exit on debut