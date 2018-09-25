Pulse.com.gh logo
Modric sets new world record that will make Ronaldinho envious


Best FIFA Men's Player Award Luka Modric sets new world record that will make Ronaldo, Messi, Ronaldinho envious

The Croatia skipper is the first footballer to win the FIFA Player of the Year, the European Player of the Year and the FIFA World Cup Golden Ball in the same year.

Luka Modric sets new world record that will make Ronaldo, Messi, Ronaldinho envious play

Luka Modric sets new world record that will make Ronaldo, Messi, Ronaldinho envious

Luka Modric has set a new world record as the first player in history to win the FIFA Player of the Year, the European Player of the Year and the FIFA World Cup Golden Ball in the same year.

The 32-year-old defied all odds to end the ten-year dominance of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to claim the Best FIFA Player of 2018 at a ceremony held in London on Monday.

READ MORE: Here is the reason why Messi and Ronaldo will not attend FIFA Best

Luka Modric inspired Real Madrid to the UEFA Champions League triumph and also captained Croatia to the final of the 2018 FIFA World Cup staged in Russia, winning the Golden Ball award as the best player of the tournament.

READ MORE: How injustice has cost the Black Starlets a place at the 2019 Africa U-17 Nations Cup

Players like George Weah, Luis Ronaldo, Ronaldinho, Zidane, Cristiano Ronaldo, KAKA, Lionel Messi, etc laid their hands on both the FIFA Player of the Year and the European Player of the Year, but never did they achieve a treble of the two awards plus the FIFA Golden Boot in the same year.

It is quite surprising that something that great footballers named above couldn’t achieve, an unfancied player in Luka Modric is the man who has made it happen.

