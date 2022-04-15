‘Modric’s pass easy, Kwadwo Asamoah’s trivela was more difficult’ – Asamoah Gyan

The Blancos seemed destined to be eliminated after going down 3-0, but the Croatia midfielder produced a moment of magic in the 80th minute to set up Rodrygo Goes’ goal.

Modric located his teammate with the trivela, a skill in which a player shoots the ball with curl applied by the outside of the boot, before Rodrygo finished with aplomb to send the game into extra-time after a 3-3 aggregate scoreline.

Karim Benzema then scored the winner in the 96th minute to confirm Carlo Ancelotti’s side’s place in the last four of the competition.

While Modric has received effusive praise for his ‘outside of the boot’ pass that started Real Madrid’s comeback, some Ghanaians believe Kwadwo Asamoah did it better.

It will be recalled that the former Juventus midfielder assisted Gyan with an outrageous trivela during Ghana’s 2-1 defeat to Portugal at the 2014 World Cup.

Reacting to this, Gyan picked his compatriot’s assist as the more difficult move to pull off, insisting Modric’s pass was easier.

“If Modric had used the outside foot to cross from the right side of the pitch, then you could compare it to Kwadwo’s cross,” the veteran striker tweeted.

“So all I will say is Kwadwo’s cross was very difficult. Modric’s cross was easy because he used the outside right foot on the left side of the pitch.”