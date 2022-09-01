Moffi, Toko Ekambi, Samed & 10 other African stars who lit up the Ligue 1

A total of 37 goals were scored on the night in the Ligue 1, an average of 3.7 goals per match.

African stars were at the centre of it all led by Super Eagles and Lorient young forward Terem Moffi.

Here is a breakdown of some of the players who lit up Ligue 1 in midweek.

Moffi scores second successive brace for Lorient

Terem Moffi seems to he finding his feet again after he scored his second brace for Lorient in as many matches.

Moffi scored a goal each in either half as Lorient and Lens served a seven-goal thriller at Stade Bollaert.

However, the goals were enough to stop Lorient from a heavy defeat as Lens put five (5) goals past them in a 5-2 win.

Dango Outtara (Burkina Faso), 2 assists

The Burkina Faso attacking midfielder was at his creative best and formed a wonderful partnership with Nigeria's Moffi for Lorient.

Outtara provided the necessary ammunitions for Moffi as he assisted both goals scored by the Nigerian.

The 20-year-old created the most chances, four (4), and made two key passes.

Salis Abdul Samed (Ghana), 1 goal

The 22-year-old Ghanaian midfielder scored the third goal of the day for Lens in the seven-goal thriller against Lorient.

It was Samed's first goal of the season and it proved to be a decisive as Lens sealed a second win of the season.

Folarin Balogun (Nigeria), 1 goal, 1 assist

The British-born Nigerian is firing at all cylinders at the moment for his club Stade Reims.

In another thrilling encounter that produced six goals, Balogun scored the third goal, a penalty, to help Reims to a 4-2 win at Angers SCO.

Balogun, who is a loan from Arsenal, assisted the fourth goal for Reims to seal the win. He has now scored four (4) goals in his first five (5) matches for Reims.

Toko Ekambi (Cameroon), 1 goal, 1 assist

The 2021 Africa Cup of Nations star for the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon was the star of the day for Lyon.

The Cameroonian forward was at his creative best, with four chances created, two big chances, and three key passes.

Ekambi scored the winning goal and assisted the opener to inspire Lyon to a 2-1 win over Auxerre at home.

Mama Balde (Guinea-Bissau), 1 goal, 1 assist

In another goal-fest match, Guinea-Bissau striker Mama Balde inspired Troyes to a shocking 4-2 win at AS Monaco.

Balde scored one and provided an assist in a man of the match performance. He has now scored three (3) goals in five (5) matches for Troyes.

Sofiane Boufal (Morocco), 1 goal, 1 assist

In the game between Angers and Reims, Balogun wasn't the only African who put on a show.

Moroccan forward, Boufal scored one and assisted the second goal for Angers.

But despite all his efforts, the goals were not enough as Angers lost 2-4 at home.

Other worthy performers on the night

Ivorian International, Nicolas Pepe is off the mark for the season for OGC Nice after he opened his account for the club at Lille.

He wasn't alone, Pepe combined with his Algerian strike partner, Andy Delort to inspire Nice to a 2-1 win over Lille.

The win sees Nice bounce back to winning ways after Marseille destroyed them the last time.

Senegal's Habibou Mouhamadou Diallo and Mostafa Mohamed were the scorers as Strasbourg and Nantes shared the spoils.

Diallo scored the game's opener before Mohamed equalised five minutes from time as Nantes held Strasbourg to a 1-1 draw.

Finally, Marseille made it back-to-back wins after a 1-0 win over Clermont Foot.

Igor Tudor's men had their Senegalese midfielder, Pape Gueye to thank after he scored the winner.

