Mohamed Salah’s statue mocked on social media

A newly unveiled statue of Premier League Player of the Season Mohamed Salah has been mocked on social media.

The statue has no resemblance to Mohamed Salah and social media users have reacted to it.

READ MORE: Disclaimer: I'll talk and shake Ghana, I can't go down alone- Kwesi Nyantakyi

The 26-year-old, capped 61 times for the Egypt national soccer team, has been immortalised by Egyptian sculptor Mia Abdel Allah, who unveiled a weird bust at the World Youth Forum held in Sharm al-Sheikh on Sunday, according to the BBC.

READ MORE: Baffour Gyan declared wanted by East Legon Police

Abdel Allah modelled his work on one of Salah's famous goal celebrations, but the statue's hair, small arms, and the general likeness have been torn apart by savage social media users who say the sculpture bears more likeness to Marv, an inept burgler in the smash hit movie "Home Alone."

These are some of the reaction:

 

 

"Lee," posting under the "Crosby71" username, seems to think the statue looks more like the popular character Screech from the early 1990s American sitcom "Saved by the Bell."

"Whinney," who posts using the "Bwhinney15" alias, said: "Salah does look like Marv from Home Alone."

 

