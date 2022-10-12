‘Never write off the King!’ - Reactions as fans hail Mo Salah after Liverpool’s demolition of Rangers

The Reds were victorious in the reverse fixture at Anfield having cruised to a 2-0 victory.

However, Jurgen Klopp's men were hoping to bounce back from their weekend setback in the Premier League having lost 3-2 to Arsenal on Sunday evening.

Both teams jostled for possession in the opening stages with the hosts taking the game to their opponents.

But despite the visitors’ dominance on the ball, it was the Scottish giants would open the scoring at Ibrox in the 17th minute after Scott Arfield was played through and brilliantly finished beyond Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson.

Scott Arfield’s goal now meant he become the first Rangers player to score a Champions League goal since Michael Mols in November 2000.

However, the visitors soon roared back into the contest after Roberto Firmino smartly headed in a corner in the 24th minute to restore parity for Liverpool.

Both sides continued to contest with the hosts boasting the better chances overall, but neither side could find the lead in the first 45 as they headed into the break with the scoreline at 1-1.

Liverpool started off the second half with more intent and soon completed the comeback in the 54th minute with Firmino grabbing his brace and finishing off a low cross from Joe Gomez to give the Reds a 2-1 lead.

The visitors continued to dominate from there, capitalizing on some errors from the hosts and soon extended their lead in the 66th minute after Firmino found Darwin Nunez who brilliantly finished past Rangers goalkeeper McGregor to pull the Reds 3-1 clear.

Jurgen Klopp’s men continued to pile the pressure on the hosts and soon found the net again in the 76th minute after second half substitute Mohamed Salah found the back of the net.

The Egyptian attacker would soon grab his brace four minutes later with another superb finish in the 80th minute to put Liverpool 5-1 up.

Salah was on amother level as he capped up a brilliant appearance with a hat-trick in six minutes after scoring just a minute after grabbing his second and assisted twice by Diogo Jota consecutively.

Salah once again continued to run riot and assisted Harvey Elliot for Liverpool’s seventh goal on the night in the 87th minute.

Elliot's strike completed the demolition at the Ibrox stadium as Jurgen Klopp came back in spectacular fashion to bounce back for their weekend's upset and warm up ahead of their crucial Premier League clash against Manchester City this weekend.

