He believes moving from the Spanish La Liga giants to the Gunners will be a step forward in Partey's football career.

The 27-year-old has been linked with Arsenal for some time now.

The FA Cup champions reportedly offered Atletico Madrid an offer around 50 million euros to meet the buy out clause of the Ghanaian midfielder, but the Diego Simeone's side rejected the bid.

Partey's future in Atletico Madrid is in the balance as it stands.

However, Mohammed Gargo has advised Thomas Partey to join Arsenal.

“I think he should move,” he told Citi FM.

“I think it’s going to make him a quicker player than he is today.

“Who would want to move from class three to class two instead of going to class four?

“Moving to Arsenal is going to give him another opportunity to take him a step forward, it is going to build him up and make him a better player for the Black Stars.

“So for me, if I were to be him, I would take this offer,” he concluded.