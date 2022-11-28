Mohammed Kudus becomes first Black Stars player to score a brace in a World Cup game

The midfielder etched his name into the history books for Ghana by being the first player to score a brace in a game for the Black Stars at the FIFA World Cup.

Though Ghana has the player with the highest goals at the World Cup in former captain Asamoah Gyan; he did not score twice in a single game for all his goals.

The Black Stars doubled their lead with Mohammed Kudus scoring the second for Ghana after Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu put the Stars ahead.

Ghana managed the game in the first half to go into the interval leading by two goals to nil.

South Korea started the second half with one mission which was to attack. The Koreans started playing crosses into the box to unsettle the defence of Otto Addo’s men.