Mohammed Kudus boycotts Ajax training in attempt to force Everton move

It is believed that Toffees manager Frank Lampard is a huge fan of the young playmaker and wants him in his team.

Despite Ajax’s reluctance to allow Kudus to leave, the player has had very limited game time this season, having not started any of their three league games thus far.

The latest development is that the 22-year-old has boycotted training in an attempt to force the Dutch champions into sanctioning his move to Everton.

Netherlands-based Telegraf journalist Mike Verweij reports that Kudus have refused to train after Ajax rebuffed Everton’s bid.

“Mohammed Kudus refuses to train and wants to go to Everton. After transfers Martinez and Antony, there is an idea that striking pays off at Ajax,” Verweij tweeted.

Kudus had a good pre-season with the Dutch giants, even scoring in each of their three friendlies played in July.

However, the former Nordsjaelland midfielder has been restricted to just 28 minutes of game time under new manager Alfred Schreuder.