Explained: The Mohammed Kudus situation and why AFCON may come too early for him

While Ghana will play a day later against Morocco, the Black Stars camp has been slightly disrupted by late arrivals and some injuries.

The situation of Kudus, who suffered a rib injury while on international duty in November, remains a curious case.

Pulse Ghana

The 21-year-old hasn’t kicked a ball in the last six weeks and is currently recuperating but has been named in Ghana’s 28-man squad for the AFCON.

Earlier this week, Kudus began light training with his club after travelling with the team to Portugal for their mid-season training camp.

Black Stars coach Milovan Rajevac is, therefore, confident that the midfielder could play a part in the tournament, even if it’s in the latter stages.

But Ajax hold a contrary view.

The point of disagreement between country and club now is whether Kudus will be fit enough to play a part in Ghana’s campaign. The technical handlers of the West African nation believe so… Ajax, though, believe even if he recovers, he won’t be match-fit after spending over a month on the sidelines.

Dutch journalist Freek Jansen reports that Ajax’s doctors do not want Kudus back on the pitch until they are sure he’s fully fit to play in competitive games.

“Kudus is back on the field this week during Ajax's training camp in Quinta do Lago, Portugal. Where he was sidelined in December with a rib injury, he has now been able to take the first good steps in his recovery,” Jansen wrote in an article.

“For example, the Ghanaian midfielder was able to participate in parts of training again this morning, and he was also allowed to play some more physical duels. Still, the technician seems to need a while until he is completely complaint-free and competition fit again.”

Meanwhile, Rajevac has indicated that he’s ready to wait for as long as possible to have Kudus for the AFCON tournament.

The Serbian manager believes the young midfielder is the future of Ghana football and has a role to play if the Black Stars are going to do well in Cameroon.

"For this competition, we can register more than 23 players and we can go up to 28. We all know the quality of Mohammed Kudus and he is definitely the future of Ghanaian football and African football," Rajevac told the GFA media.

"He plays for a strong team in Europe for Ajax. So we know how much he can contribute to the team and we are ready to wait for him. At some stage in the tournament when we feel he is fit, he can step in and help the team because he has the quality.

“It is a big competition so we will monitor the situation about his injury and training, and we will see when he is fit. He is always competitive and motivated to play for the Black Stars so it is important to have him around."