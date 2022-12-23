Kudus made a big impact for Ghana during the World Cup, having been a standout against both Portugal and South Korea.
Mohammed Kudus honoured by Ghana Armed Forces for World Cup exploits
Highly-rated Ghanaian playmaker Mohammed Kudus has been honoured by the Ghana Armed Forces for impressing at the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
He provided an assist in Ghana’s 3-2 defeat to Portugal in their opening group game and also scored twice in their win against South Korea.
Despite the Black Stars exiting the tournament at the group stages, Kudus is widely regarded as one of the promising stars of the tournament.
In recognition of his performances in Qatar, the 22-year-old midfielder has now been honoured by the Ghana Armed Forces.
This comes after the Western Regional Minister Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah also honoured Kudus for his contribution to the Black Stars at the 2022 World Cup.
The Minister, who is also the Member of Parliament for Takoradi, honoured the playmaker with a Commemorative Gold Coin Medal on behalf of the Ghana Gold Expo.
Meanwhile, a beautiful mural has been put up on the streets of Nima in Accra to celebrate the heroics of the Ajax star.
Kudus was born and raised in Nima and has been using football to shine a light on the community. He played for Strong Tower FC in Nima as a kid before joining the Right to Dream Academy, where his career took off.
