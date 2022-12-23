ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Mohammed Kudus honoured by Ghana Armed Forces for World Cup exploits

Emmanuel Ayamga

Highly-rated Ghanaian playmaker Mohammed Kudus has been honoured by the Ghana Armed Forces for impressing at the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Mohammed Kudus honoured by Ghana Armed Forces for World Cup exploits
Mohammed Kudus honoured by Ghana Armed Forces for World Cup exploits

Kudus made a big impact for Ghana during the World Cup, having been a standout against both Portugal and South Korea.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

He provided an assist in Ghana’s 3-2 defeat to Portugal in their opening group game and also scored twice in their win against South Korea.

Despite the Black Stars exiting the tournament at the group stages, Kudus is widely regarded as one of the promising stars of the tournament.

In recognition of his performances in Qatar, the 22-year-old midfielder has now been honoured by the Ghana Armed Forces.

This comes after the Western Regional Minister Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah also honoured Kudus for his contribution to the Black Stars at the 2022 World Cup.

The Minister, who is also the Member of Parliament for Takoradi, honoured the playmaker with a Commemorative Gold Coin Medal on behalf of the Ghana Gold Expo.

Meanwhile, a beautiful mural has been put up on the streets of Nima in Accra to celebrate the heroics of the Ajax star.

Kudus was born and raised in Nima and has been using football to shine a light on the community. He played for Strong Tower FC in Nima as a kid before joining the Right to Dream Academy, where his career took off.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Mohammed Kudus honoured by Ghana Armed Forces for World Cup exploits

    Mohammed Kudus honoured by Ghana Armed Forces for World Cup exploits

  • Sampaoli is hoping that Fofana and Dieng can help him rescue Sevilla’s season

    Sevilla’s Sampaoli eyes Fofana and Dieng

  • Karim Benzema could be back for Real Madrid.

    LaLiga Preview: Spanish league returns with derbies and regional rivalries to entertain fans

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Messi beats Mbappe to World Cup Golden Ball award
QATAR 2022

Messi beats Mbappe to World Cup Golden Ball award

Argentna and France will be fighting for the biggest honor in football. Led by their stars, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe

QATAR 2022 Prize Money: How much will Argentina, France receive for getting to final?

Lionel Messi's World Cup post is the most liked post by a sportsman ever on Instagram

QATAR 2022: 'Incredible' Lionel Messi shatters Cristiano Ronaldo's record on Instagram

Ghana finishes Qatar 2022 World Cup as 24th best team

Ghana finishes Qatar 2022 World Cup as 24th best team