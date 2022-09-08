RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Mohammed Kudus makes UEFA Champions League team of the week

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana and Ajax playmaker Mohammed Kudus has been named in the UEFA Champions League team of the week.

The 22-year-old scored and provided an assist as the Dutch champions thrashed Rangers 4-0 on Wednesday evening.

Kudus becomes the second Ghanaian in the last three years, after Thomas Partey, to be named in the Champions League team of the week.

“Ajax’s Mohammed Kudus makes the UEFA Champions League team of the week,” UEFA posted on Twitter to announce the list.

“The last Ghanaian to make the list was Thomas Partey in 2019, then with Atletico Madrid.”

Kudus joins Barcelona star Robert Lewandowski, Bayern Munich’s Leroy Sane and Napoli’s Zielinski, amongst others, as UEFA’s best performers this week.

Meanwhile, the Ajax star has also made history as only the seventh player in the last 15 years to score a goal, provide an assist and not misplace a single pass in a UEFA Champions League game.

Kudus has been agitating for game time at the Dutch club, having not started a single game under manager Alfred Schreuder before Wednesday.

However, the Ajax boss finally decided to name the Ghanaian in his starting line-up for the Champions League group game against Rangers.

The 22-year-old played as a false nine but still delivered an assured performance, capping it off with a fine goal as the Dutch champions won 4-0.

The young playmaker scored Ajax’s third goal after going on an impressive solo run and slotting the ball home with a smart finish. Kudus was also adjudged man of the match.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

