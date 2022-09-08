Mohammed Kudus makes UEFA Champions League team of the week

Kudus becomes the second Ghanaian in the last three years, after Thomas Partey, to be named in the Champions League team of the week.

“Ajax’s Mohammed Kudus makes the UEFA Champions League team of the week,” UEFA posted on Twitter to announce the list.

“The last Ghanaian to make the list was Thomas Partey in 2019, then with Atletico Madrid.”

Kudus joins Barcelona star Robert Lewandowski, Bayern Munich’s Leroy Sane and Napoli’s Zielinski, amongst others, as UEFA’s best performers this week.

Meanwhile, the Ajax star has also made history as only the seventh player in the last 15 years to score a goal, provide an assist and not misplace a single pass in a UEFA Champions League game.

Kudus has been agitating for game time at the Dutch club, having not started a single game under manager Alfred Schreuder before Wednesday.

However, the Ajax boss finally decided to name the Ghanaian in his starting line-up for the Champions League group game against Rangers.

The 22-year-old played as a false nine but still delivered an assured performance, capping it off with a fine goal as the Dutch champions won 4-0.