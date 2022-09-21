‘I’m human’ – Mohammed Kudus opens up on failed Everton move

Reports also emerged that Kudus had gone on strike and avoided training in a bid to force the club to sell him to Everton.

Reacting to this in an interview with Dutch media outlet NOS, Kudus confirmed that there was indeed an approach from Frank Lampard’s side.

He was, however, quick to stress that he is human and didn’t enjoy sitting on the bench, adding that that episode is in his past now.

“Everton offered me a great opportunity and I wanted to try it. No footballer wants to sit on the bench and neither do I,” he said.

“Although I understood that not everyone can play all the time, Everton seemed like a good option at the time.

“It wasn’t that I didn’t want to train, but I’m human and had a lot to deal with in a very short time. The chapter is now over and I’m still here.”

Kudus has been in sensatiomal form for Ajax in both the Eredivisie and the UEFA Champions League this season.