Mohammed Kudus scored in West Ham United’s 1-4 defeat to Tottenham Hotspurs

Tottenham continued to press and deservedly pulled level before the break when Dejan Kulusevski’s shot hit both posts before crossing the line.

After the break, Yves Bissouma scored Tottenham’s second goal, and an own goal by Jean-Clair Todibo put them in control with two goals in five minutes. Son Heung-min then added a third to extinguish the visitors’ hopes.

However, West Ham's misery was compounded late on when VAR recommended an on-field review, resulting in Kudus receiving a straight red card for his involvement in an unnecessary altercation involving both teams.

Since the start of the season, Mohammed Kudus has had a difficult time, scoring only two goals in eight matches for the Hammers.

Kudus during the international break

Kudus was named interim captain of the Black Stars for the first time in his career, leading Ghana in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sudan at the Accra Sports Stadium, which ended in a 0-0 draw. Ghana later lost 0-2 in the away leg against Libya.

The bigger picture

Kudus would be hoping to return stronger and fight back to getting more goals for the Hummers as the English Premier League games get tougher each week.