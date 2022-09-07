Kudus has been agitating for game time at the Dutch club, having not started a single game under manager Alfred Schreuder.
Champions League: Mohammed Kudus scores in first start of the season against Rangers
Ghana international Mohammed Kudus delivered a perfect performance by scoring in his first start of the season as Ajax thrashed Rangers in the UEFA Champions League.
Read Also
However, the Ajax boss finally decided to name the Ghanaian in his starting line-up for Wednesday’s Champions League group opener against Rangers.
The 22-year-old played as a false nine but still delivered an assured performance, capping it off with a fine goal as the Dutch champions won 4-0.
Edson Alvares opened the scoring for Ajax following a sustained period of dominance before Steven Berghuis made it 2-0 on the half-hour mark.
A minute later, Kudus added a third after going on an impressive solo run and slotting the ball home with a smart finish.
Ajax added a fourth goal in the second half, thanks to Steven Bergwijn, who rounded the Rangers goalkeeper before rolling the ball into an empty net.
Meanwhile, Kudus will hope that his impressive performance against the Scottish side will be enough to convince Schreuder to hand him a sustained run in the team.