Champions League: Mohammed Kudus scores in first start of the season against Rangers

However, the Ajax boss finally decided to name the Ghanaian in his starting line-up for Wednesday’s Champions League group opener against Rangers.

The 22-year-old played as a false nine but still delivered an assured performance, capping it off with a fine goal as the Dutch champions won 4-0.

Edson Alvares opened the scoring for Ajax following a sustained period of dominance before Steven Berghuis made it 2-0 on the half-hour mark.

A minute later, Kudus added a third after going on an impressive solo run and slotting the ball home with a smart finish.

Ajax added a fourth goal in the second half, thanks to Steven Bergwijn, who rounded the Rangers goalkeeper before rolling the ball into an empty net.