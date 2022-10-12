Mohammed Kudus’ strike against Liverpool wins goal of the month award

Liverpool had taken a 17th-minute lead through Mohamed Salah, but Ajax restored parity 10 minutes later thanks to Kudus’ brilliant finish.

The 22-year-old latched on to Steven Berghuis’ cutback before hitting a fierce shot that ricocheted off the bar before ending at the back of the net.

Despite Ajax eventually losing the game – following Joel Matip’s late winner – Kudus was widely praised for his goal.

Speaking to BT Sport in the aftermath of the game, Liverpool boss Klopp described the goal as incredible, saying: “It was an incredible strike from Kudus.”

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand and former Arsenal star Thierry Henry also commended the youngster for his goal.

Kudus’ goal against Liverpool has now been voted as Ajax’s goal of the month, with the midfielder receiving the Lasse Schöne prize ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League game against Napoli.

“It feels good to win the award and it will motivate me to keep doing my best for the team,” the Ghana star said.

Kudus has scored in each of Ajax’s three Champions League group games so far and has been in imperious form since coming into the starting line-up.