Mohammed Kudus wins second league title with Ajax

Nicolas Tagliafico opened the scoring in the 19th minute before Steven Berghuis doubled Ajax’s lead after the half-hour mark with a smart finish.

Sebastien Haller made it 3-0 before half time, with substitute Brian Brobbey and Edson Alvarez rounding up an emphatic scoreline with late goals.

Kudus was introduced in the 68th minute, as he replaced Davy Klaassen, and he had a lively contribution in his time on the pitch.

The Ghanaian midfielder moved to Ajax from Nordsjaelland in July 2020 in a deal worth €9.5 million, signing a five-year contract.

Kudus, however, suffered a setback after getting injured during his UEFA Champions League debut against Liverpool, which restricted him to few appearances last season.

Despite starting the current campaign in a rich vein of form, the youngster again had to battle with niggling injuries.

Kudus has, however, managed 24 appearances in all competitions for Ajax this season, scoring six goals and contributing one assist.