‘There’s no debate’ – Mohammed Polo says Messi is better than Ronaldo

Ronaldo and Messi have been the greatest footballers of their generation, having won the Ballon d’Or a combined 12 times.

Photo by Harold Cunningham/ UEFA, via Getty Images

However, fans and pundits remain divided over who the better player is, with both blazing the trail at club and international level.

Asked about his opinion on the matter, Polo, who has often been compared to the duo, picked Messi as the superior footballer.

"There shouldn't be a debate on this. These are different qualities of players. Ronaldo's style is different from that of Messi. What makes football interesting is entertainment,” he told Ernest Brew Smith on YouTube, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

“The dribbling and stuff are where you see the art of football. This is what I want to introduce because for Ghana's brand of football there should be skills, flair, artistry, creativity and confidence.

“When you have these four the Ghanaian brand of football is complete. For Ronaldo, if he does not score, he contributes nothing. But Messi, if he doesn't score he will create a goal, and then the art side will show. He has the artistry of football which will make people will pay to watch him."

ece-auto-gen

He added: "Of course [Messi is better], but you cannot take anything away from Ronaldo because he makes football interesting as well. Comparatively, I don't see why they should be compared.”

Polo recently launched his book titled ‘Polo The Magnificent: The story of the Dribbling Magician’, which was written by Nii Odai Laryea and published by DAKpabli & Associates.