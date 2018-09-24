Mohammed Salah wins FIFA Puskas award

news

Mohamed Salah beat Gareth Bale and Cristiano Ronaldo to win the FIFA Puskas award.

Ten candidates contended for the best goal of the season at the FIFA 'The Best' gala held at the Royal Festival Hall in London and the Egyptian received most votes.

He surpassed both Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale's incredible bicycle kicks in the Champions League as well as Lionel Messi's solo goal for Argentina in the 2018 World Cup.

Georgian De Arrascaeta's acrobatic shot, Ricardo Quaresma's clever kick in the 2018 World Cup, the brutal strike from Riley McGree, the missile guided by Denis Cheryshev against Croatia, and Benjamin Pavard's wonderful volley against Argentina were all nominated for the award.