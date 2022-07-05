Mohammed Salisu is now ready to play for the Black Stars – Report

Sources close to the player told Joy Sports that his meetings with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Kurt Okraku played a key role in expediting his decision to play for Ghana.

The GFA president visited Salisu in England at the tail end of the 2021/22 English Premier League before meeting the former Real Valladolid defender last month in Ghana.

In 2019, Salisu was invited for the Africa Cup of Nations but declined due to an injury he picked up with Real Valladolid.

Pulse Ghana

Subsequently, the defender kept rejecting invitations citing lack of readiness as his reason.

In 2021, the Southampton player reiterated his position on playing for the Black Stars in the future. In an interview with MozzartSport Kenya, he said: “I’ll be so proud to play to my country, to play with Ghana, the national team. But I think this is not the right moment to play in the national team. I think I need to focus on the club side because I am young, I think I need to focus on the club first and then after, when everything is fine, I can go and play for Ghana.”

In the Premier League last season, Salisu ranked 3rd for the most tackles (196). He also ranked 5th for most tackles won (60) and 4th for interceptions (93).