According to a report by Accra based Joy FM, the player has availed himself for call ups to the team going forward.
Mohammed Salisu is now ready to play for the Black Stars – Report
Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu has reportedly rescinded his decision not represent the senior national team, the Black Stars.
Sources close to the player told Joy Sports that his meetings with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Kurt Okraku played a key role in expediting his decision to play for Ghana.
The GFA president visited Salisu in England at the tail end of the 2021/22 English Premier League before meeting the former Real Valladolid defender last month in Ghana.
In 2019, Salisu was invited for the Africa Cup of Nations but declined due to an injury he picked up with Real Valladolid.
Subsequently, the defender kept rejecting invitations citing lack of readiness as his reason.
In 2021, the Southampton player reiterated his position on playing for the Black Stars in the future. In an interview with MozzartSport Kenya, he said: “I’ll be so proud to play to my country, to play with Ghana, the national team. But I think this is not the right moment to play in the national team. I think I need to focus on the club side because I am young, I think I need to focus on the club first and then after, when everything is fine, I can go and play for Ghana.”
In the Premier League last season, Salisu ranked 3rd for the most tackles (196). He also ranked 5th for most tackles won (60) and 4th for interceptions (93).
The former Real Valladolid player held talks with various coaches of the senior national team since 2019, firstly under then trainer Kwasi Appiah, then Charles Akonnor before subsequently with Serbian coach Milovan Rajevac and new head coach Otto Addo.
More from category
-
Mohammed Salisu is now ready to play for the Black Stars – Report
-
Day 3 Roundup: South Africa stun Nigeria's Super Falcons, Botswana win 6-goal thriller
-
FIFA slaps Ghana U17 women's team with two years ban for age cheating