RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

‘It’s not easy to fast and play football’ – Mohammed Salisu on his poor form

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana and Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu says fasting and playing football at the same time has affected his form.

‘It’s not easy to fast and play football’ – Mohammed Salisu on his poor form
‘It’s not easy to fast and play football’ – Mohammed Salisu on his poor form

The centre-back has been struggling in recent weeks following a series of costly errors in the Premier League.

Recommended articles

However, explaining his dip in form, Salisu admitted that it’s not easy observing Ramadan and playing football.

''I’m doing Ramadan and it’s not easy. It’s very hard at the same time playing games, I think it’s a little bit affected me. But I’m still working hard and I will get back strong,” he told the Daily Echo, as quoted by Ghanasoccernet.

The 23-year-old made a great start to the season, but has struggled in recent weeks following the Saints’ poor run of form.

Salisu was culpable in some ways during Chelsea’s 6-0 thrashing of Southampton in the Premier League on April 9.

He was subsequently dropped by manager Ralf Hassenhuttl for the matches against Arsenal and Burnley before returning to the starting line-up against Brighton last week.

Unfortunately, his woes continued as he scored an own goal in his side’s 2-2 draw against the Seagulls in the Premier League.

Salisu is, however, confident that he’ll soon return to his best, insisting he is working hard to improve his form.

''For me, in football mistakes come. When it comes, you have to stay positive and try to believe in yourself.

''Try to sit down and see what’s not right so you can make it better. I had a couple of bad games, I will say. But I’m still working hard to get back to my best,” he added.

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

More from category

  • Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is worried by Thomas Partey's absence

    'He has not been there as much as we want'- Mikel Arteta worried by Thomas Partey injury record

  • Cristiano Ronaldo and his beautiful baby girl

    Cristiano Ronaldo welcomes home his new baby girl

  • ‘It’s not easy to fast and play football’ – Mohammed Salisu on his poor form

    ‘It’s not easy to fast and play football’ – Mohammed Salisu on his poor form

Trending

‘You’re the face of Africa now’ – Asamoah Gyan tells Sadio Mane via touching video call

‘You’re the face of Africa now’ – Asamoah Gyan tells Sadio Mane via touching video call
PREMIER LEAGUE

Super Eagles legend says Ghana's eligible star Eddie Nketiah could be the future of Arsenal

PA Images

Lionel Messi rated the third-best performing player in Europe ahead of Benzema, Salah

Lionel Messi ranks ahead of Karim Benzema and Mohamed Salah for the best average match ratings in Europe's top five leagues

Spain-born brothers Inaki and Nico Williams set to play for Ghana

Spanish-born brothers Inaki and Nico Williams set to play for Ghana