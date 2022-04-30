‘It’s not easy to fast and play football’ – Mohammed Salisu on his poor form

However, explaining his dip in form, Salisu admitted that it’s not easy observing Ramadan and playing football.

''I’m doing Ramadan and it’s not easy. It’s very hard at the same time playing games, I think it’s a little bit affected me. But I’m still working hard and I will get back strong,” he told the Daily Echo, as quoted by Ghanasoccernet.

The 23-year-old made a great start to the season, but has struggled in recent weeks following the Saints’ poor run of form.

Salisu was culpable in some ways during Chelsea’s 6-0 thrashing of Southampton in the Premier League on April 9.

He was subsequently dropped by manager Ralf Hassenhuttl for the matches against Arsenal and Burnley before returning to the starting line-up against Brighton last week.

Unfortunately, his woes continued as he scored an own goal in his side’s 2-2 draw against the Seagulls in the Premier League.

Salisu is, however, confident that he’ll soon return to his best, insisting he is working hard to improve his form.

''For me, in football mistakes come. When it comes, you have to stay positive and try to believe in yourself.