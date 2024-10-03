Mohammed Salisu scores 1st Champions League goal in Monaco vrs Dinamo Zagreb clash

Match Recap

The Reds and Whites found themselves two goals down after strikes from the hosts' Petar Sučić and Martin Baturina, with the latter doubling the lead in the 68th minute to give the Blues a commanding advantage.

However, Salisu responded with a crucial header from a corner, reducing the deficit with 16 minutes remaining. Folarin Balogun was then fouled, resulting in a penalty, which Zakaria converted to draw Monaco level. The late equaliser secured a point for Monaco, taking their tally to four points in the group.

Upcoming Fixtures

Monaco will next face Stade Rennes and Lille in Ligue 1, before playing Red Star Belgrade in their third UEFA Champions League (UCL) group stage match.

The Bigger Picture for Salisu

The Black Stars defender played a key role in Monaco's earlier victory over Barcelona in their opening Champions League fixture, marking his first appearance in the competition. He will be hoping his recent goal will boost his confidence as Monaco push forward in the tournament.