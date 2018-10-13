Pulse.com.gh logo
Monaco appoint Ghanaian coach to assist Thierry Henry


Monaco appoint Ghanaian-born Irish coach to assist Thierry Henry

Former Arsenal and France forward Henry was confirmed as Monaco's head coach on Saturday after Leonardo Jardim was sacked by the Ligue 1 side on Thursday.

AS Monaco have confirmed that Arsenal's Under-18 head coach Kwame Ampadu has joined Thierry Henry's coaching staff at the Ligue 1 club.

Henry started his career at Monaco, and has been working as assistant to Belgium boss Roberto Martinez.

Ampadu has left his role with Arsenal's youth team to join Henry in Ligue 1, with Benfica's U23s coach Joao Carlos Calado Trahlo also joining the former Gunner.

Kwame - father of Chelsea player Ethan Ampadu - made two appearances for Arsenal between 1988-91 before going on to become a regular at both Swansea City and Exeter City.

The Republic of Ireland international joined Arsenal's youth set-up as a coach in 2012 before taking on the role as coach of the U18s, finishing as runners-up in the U18s Premier League in 2017.

Henry has signed a deal until June 2021 and said on Monaco's website: "I am very happy to come back to Monaco and extremely determined to meet the challenges ahead."

