Monaco sack coach Niko Kovac

Niko Kovac finished his playing career in 2009

French Ligue 1 side Monaco have sacked coach Niko Kovac, a source close to the club told AFP on Thursday.

Former Bayern Munich boss Kovac took over the under-performing French side from Robert Moreno in July 2020 on a three-year contract with the option of a further year.

The Principality side finished third last season but were eliminated early in the Champions League and are sixth in the French table, 17 points behind leaders Paris Saint-Germain.

There were also reported tensions between the 50-year-old former Croatia midfielder and squad members including captain Wissam Ben Yedder.

Kovac led Bundesliga giants Bayern to a league and cup double in 2019, having previously coached Eintracht Frankfurt and the Croatia national team.

Monaco head to second-tier Quevilly-Rouen in the French Cup's last 32 on Sunday.

