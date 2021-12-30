French Ligue 1 side Monaco have sacked coach Niko Kovac, a source close to the club told AFP on Thursday.
Monaco sack coach Niko Kovac
Niko Kovac finished his playing career in 2009
Former Bayern Munich boss Kovac took over the under-performing French side from Robert Moreno in July 2020 on a three-year contract with the option of a further year.
The Principality side finished third last season but were eliminated early in the Champions League and are sixth in the French table, 17 points behind leaders Paris Saint-Germain.
There were also reported tensions between the 50-year-old former Croatia midfielder and squad members including captain Wissam Ben Yedder.
Kovac led Bundesliga giants Bayern to a league and cup double in 2019, having previously coached Eintracht Frankfurt and the Croatia national team.
Monaco head to second-tier Quevilly-Rouen in the French Cup's last 32 on Sunday.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh