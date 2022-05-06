Money raised from Asamoah Gyan’s book launch to be used for charity

The event was attended by several football legends, including Stephen Appiah, Abedi Pele, Anthony Baffoe, Emmanuel Adebayor and El Hadji Diouf.

Some astute politicians were also present, including President Nana Akufo-Addo, E.T. Mensah, Kennedy Agyapong and Mahama Ayariga.

Businessman Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong bought the first copy of the book for a whopping GHc100,000, with the MP for Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong also picking the second copy for the same amount.

Freedom Jabon Cesar and GFA President Kurt Okraku also splashed GHc50,000 to acquire a copy of the book at the event.

Several other people supported Gyan on his big day by paying huge sums during the auction of the first 50 copies of the former Ghana striker’s autobiography.

Speaking at the event, Gyan said he aims to inspire the younger generation with his book and also revealed that the money from the auction will go to charity.

“We have been engaged in several charity projects and the funds generated from this auction would help us continue with those projects,” he said.

“This is a script I put together to inspire the teeming young and upcoming footballers who are bent on making it through football.”