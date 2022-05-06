RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Money raised from Asamoah Gyan’s book launch to be used for charity

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan has said that the money accrued from the auction of his autobiography will go into charity projects.

Money raised from Asamoah Gyan’s book launch to be used for charity
Money raised from Asamoah Gyan’s book launch to be used for charity

The former Sunderland star launched his memoir, titled ‘Legyandary’, last Saturday at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel in Accra.

Recommended articles

The event was attended by several football legends, including Stephen Appiah, Abedi Pele, Anthony Baffoe, Emmanuel Adebayor and El Hadji Diouf.

Some astute politicians were also present, including President Nana Akufo-Addo, E.T. Mensah, Kennedy Agyapong and Mahama Ayariga.

Businessman Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong bought the first copy of the book for a whopping GHc100,000, with the MP for Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong also picking the second copy for the same amount.

Freedom Jabon Cesar and GFA President Kurt Okraku also splashed GHc50,000 to acquire a copy of the book at the event.

Several other people supported Gyan on his big day by paying huge sums during the auction of the first 50 copies of the former Ghana striker’s autobiography.

Speaking at the event, Gyan said he aims to inspire the younger generation with his book and also revealed that the money from the auction will go to charity.

“We have been engaged in several charity projects and the funds generated from this auction would help us continue with those projects,” he said.

“This is a script I put together to inspire the teeming young and upcoming footballers who are bent on making it through football.”

Meanwhile, the ex-Black Stars captain has also been named as tourism ambassador for the country by the government of Ghana.

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

More from category

  • Money raised from Asamoah Gyan’s book launch to be used for charity

    Money raised from Asamoah Gyan’s book launch to be used for charity

  • Mikel Arteta will be the Arsenal manager till the end of 2025

    Mikel Arteta signs 2-year contract extension with Arsenal till 2025

  • Front three of Gyan, Mbella and Mfegue can win us Champions League – Kotoko CEO

    Front three of Gyan, Mbella and Mfegue can win us Champions League – Kotoko CEO

Trending

Here’s how much every ‘big man’ spent at Asamoah Gyan’s book launch

Here’s how much every ‘big man’ spent at Asamoah Gyan’s book launch

How Pep Guardiola ‘the overthinker’ lost the Champions League final spot

Pep Guardiola is to blame for Manchester City's disappointing loss to Real Madrid

‘You’re the face of Africa now’ – Asamoah Gyan tells Sadio Mane via touching video call

‘You’re the face of Africa now’ – Asamoah Gyan tells Sadio Mane via touching video call
UCL

3 key changes Ancelotti made to outsmart Guardiola and lead Real Madrid to a win against Man City

Carlo Ancelotti got the better of Pep Guardiola