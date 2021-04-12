More Ibrahimovic controversy after lockdown restaurant 'meeting'

"They didn't eat, as friends we had a glass of wine," Fanpage quoted Simonato as saying.
The photos caused controversy also because in the autumn Ibrahimovic, who contracted Covid-19 in September, promoted social distancing and mask wearing for the Lombardy regional government.
It has been a busy start to the year for Ibrahimovic, who has starred for Milan since returning to the Serie A club midway through last season.
In March he co-hosted Italy's Sanremo music festival and in January was accused of racism after taunting Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku by evoking voodooism.
He also got into a spat with American basketball superstar Lebron James in February when he said athletes should "stay out" of politics, mentioning James by name and calling him out over his political activism.
Los Angeles Lakers forward James responded by saying he was "the wrong guy to go at because I do my homework".