More Ibrahimovic controversy after lockdown restaurant 'meeting'

"They didn't eat, as friends we had a glass of wine," Fanpage quoted Simonato as saying.

The photos caused controversy also because in the autumn Ibrahimovic, who contracted Covid-19 in September, promoted social distancing and mask wearing for the Lombardy regional government.

It has been a busy start to the year for Ibrahimovic, who has starred for Milan since returning to the Serie A club midway through last season.

In March he co-hosted Italy's Sanremo music festival and in January was accused of racism after taunting Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku by evoking voodooism.

He also got into a spat with American basketball superstar Lebron James in February when he said athletes should "stay out" of politics, mentioning James by name and calling him out over his political activism.