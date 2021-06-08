RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Morocco 1-0 Ghana: Abalora howler costs Black Stars in Rabat

Ghana suffered a 1-0 defeat to Morocco in an international friendly at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.

The Black Stars were made to pay for a howler by goalkeeper Razak Abalora, whose failed clearance allowed Jawad El Yamiq to net the only goal of the game.

CK Akonnor named an experimental side against the North African side after missing the services of several key players.

In the absence of Thomas Partey, Mubarak Wakaso, Tariqe Fosu and Frank Acheampong, Jordan Ayew led the team as captain, as his senior brother, Andre Ayew, was left on the bench.

The Black Stars were largely passive in the first half, with Morocco dominating the game, although they also couldn’t make their possession count.

The Atlas Lions, however, upped the ante in the second half and went close on a number of occasions before finally finding a breakthrough in the 69th minute.

A free-kick from substitute Hakim Ziyech was missed completely by Abalora when the Ghana goalkeeper tried to punch the ball away.

El Yamiq reacted quickest to tuck the ball into an empty net following a goal-mouth scramble.

Ghana pushed for an equaliser and created some decent chances through Kudus Mohammed, Jordan Ayew and later Andre Ayew, although none managed to find the back of the net, as the Black Stars suffered a narrow defeat.

CK Akonnor’s side is scheduled to take on the Ivory Coast in another international friendly on Saturday, June 12 in Cape Coast.

