Morocco game will be difficult for Black Stars – CK Akonnor

Ghana, though, will be missing several key players, including Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey and Brentford winger Tariqe Fosu.

Partey was excused from the squad after meeting with Akonnor over a personal issue, while Fosu was dropped after arriving late for camp.

Meanwhile, Mubarak Wakaso, Frank Acheampong and Richard Ofori will also be missing the game against the North African side.

“We’ve had challenges in getting the boys on board and it’s been difficult but we have managed to get a full house now,” Akonnor said, as quoted by Citisportsonline.

“Tactically, we have done some good work, which we believe will work for us if we are able to assess the opponents correctly.

“They are very close to each other and play to the best of their ability, which makes it difficult for us.”

The Black Stars coach, however, expressed confidence that his team would be able to cope without the absent players.

“We might not have some key personnel in the team, but I think those who are replacing them should be able to do a good job.

“The way Morocco play, you must have a strategy to challenge them, so I’m looking forward to a disciplined team.

“The way we came together was not solid, we are dealing with what we have but I am happy with the work we have put in and the response from the players,” Akonnor added.