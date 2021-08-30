Most Ghanaian footballers are ungrateful – Eric Bekoe fires

The former Asante Kotoko forward, who is now the manager of Division Two side Nasawkawman FC, believes he has been neglected.

Pulse Ghana

"Most of the current professional footballers are very ungrateful...Most of the players I helped during my heyday have neglected me after becoming professional players," Bekoe said on Hot FM, as quoted by Ghanasoccernet.

"For now, I will rather make a mechanic my friend than a current professional player because with the mechanic when I go to him and he gives me waakye (food) to eat.

"I know he would give me again the next time I pay him another visit but a current professional footballer would rather screenshot your chats to others simply because you asked him for help - forgetting that you once helped him."

Bekoe started his career at Ghanaian side Liberty Professionals before securing a move to Heart of Lions in the 2006 season.

He later joined Kotoko, where he blossomed as the club’s main striker and emerged as the league’s top scorer after netting 17 times in the 2007/08 season.