The 34-year-old said most of the players he helped while he was active have been ungrateful to him.
Most Ghanaian footballers are ungrateful – Eric Bekoe fires
Former Ghana Premier League top-scorer Eric Bekoe says he has lost interest in having professional footballers as his friends.
The former Asante Kotoko forward, who is now the manager of Division Two side Nasawkawman FC, believes he has been neglected.
"Most of the current professional footballers are very ungrateful...Most of the players I helped during my heyday have neglected me after becoming professional players," Bekoe said on Hot FM, as quoted by Ghanasoccernet.
"For now, I will rather make a mechanic my friend than a current professional player because with the mechanic when I go to him and he gives me waakye (food) to eat.
"I know he would give me again the next time I pay him another visit but a current professional footballer would rather screenshot your chats to others simply because you asked him for help - forgetting that you once helped him."
Bekoe started his career at Ghanaian side Liberty Professionals before securing a move to Heart of Lions in the 2006 season.
He later joined Kotoko, where he blossomed as the club’s main striker and emerged as the league’s top scorer after netting 17 times in the 2007/08 season.
Bekoe left the Porcupine Warriors after just a year to join Egyptian side Petrojet, where he spent three years before returning to Ghana in 2012.
