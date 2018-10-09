news

Jose Mourinho’s demeanour and on-pitch antics sometimes makes people think the worst of him but, in truth, he is one of the most caring managers.

The current crisis at Manchester United, where the Portuguese has fallen out with some players, has led to many people calling the manager all sort of names.

In the past, he has also fallen out with some big players including Eden Hazard, Sergio Ramos, Andriy Shevchenko, amongst others.

But on a whole, he has also received good reviews from a couple of his lieutenants like Frank Lampard, John Terry, Michael Essien and Wesley Sneijder.

Well, former Real Madrid goalkeeper Jerzy Dudek has opened up on a side of Mourinho that many people do not know about.

Speaking to Metro, the retired Polish international revisited the atmosphere on the night when Barcelona famously thrashed Real Madrid 5-0 in the Classico and what Mourinho told his players afterwards.

"After the match in the locker room, there was total chaos," Dudek said. "Some of us were crying, some were quarrelling, some were looking at the floor.

"Perhaps people talk about the significance of this defeat, but do not hide behind it. You must show your balls. After this defeat, we must fight for the title.'

"We rose after this disaster quicker than anyone expected. I understood for the first time how important psychology was in sport. How much you can gain or lose. And what an expert psychologist José Mourinho is."

So, from this account, it is obvious that behind all the public criticisms, Mourinho is a man who still has affection towards his players.