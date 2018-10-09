Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Mourinho is not only a polarised manager but a caring one


Throwback Mourinho is not only a polarised manager but a caring one

Former Real Madrid goalkeeper Jerzy Dudek has opened up on a side of Mourinho that many people do not know about.

  • Published:
play Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho’s demeanour and on-pitch antics sometimes makes people think the worst of him but, in truth, he is one of the most caring managers.

The current crisis at Manchester United, where the Portuguese has fallen out with some players, has led to many people calling the manager all sort of names.

In the past, he has also fallen out with some big players including Eden Hazard, Sergio Ramos, Andriy Shevchenko, amongst others.

But on a whole, he has also received good reviews from a couple of his lieutenants like Frank Lampard, John Terry, Michael Essien and Wesley Sneijder.

READ ALSO: It has been my dream to play for Real Madrid- Eden Hazard

Well, former Real Madrid goalkeeper Jerzy Dudek has opened up on a side of Mourinho that many people do not know about.

Speaking to Metro, the retired Polish international revisited the atmosphere on the night when Barcelona famously thrashed Real Madrid 5-0 in the Classico and what Mourinho told his players afterwards.

"After the match in the locker room, there was total chaos," Dudek said. "Some of us were crying, some were quarrelling, some were looking at the floor.

"Perhaps people talk about the significance of this defeat, but do not hide behind it. You must show your balls. After this defeat, we must fight for the title.'

"We rose after this disaster quicker than anyone expected. I understood for the first time how important psychology was in sport. How much you can gain or lose. And what an expert psychologist José Mourinho is."

READ ALSO: Black Stars complete first training ahead of Sierra Leone clash

So, from this account, it is obvious that behind all the public criticisms, Mourinho is a man who still has affection towards his players.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Sponsorship: Consolidated Bank to honour Black Stars sponsorship contract Sponsorship Consolidated Bank to honour Black Stars sponsorship contract
2019 AFCON Qualifiers: This is why Asamoah Gyan was invited for Ghana’s clash against Sierra Leone 2019 AFCON Qualifiers This is why Asamoah Gyan was invited for Ghana’s clash against Sierra Leone
Football: Russian Premier League urges 'severe punishment' for cafe brawl players Football Russian Premier League urges 'severe punishment' for cafe brawl players
La Liga: It has been my dream to play for Real Madrid- Eden Hazard La Liga It has been my dream to play for Real Madrid- Eden Hazard
Video: Asamoah Gyan mobbed in Kumasi on arrival (Video) Video Asamoah Gyan mobbed in Kumasi on arrival (Video)
Football: Rooney calls on Man United players to 'stand up' Football Rooney calls on Man United players to 'stand up'

Recommended Videos

Video: Asamoah Gyan mobbed in Kumasi on arrival Video Asamoah Gyan mobbed in Kumasi on arrival
Sports News: CK Akunnor unveiled as new Kotoko coach Sports News CK Akunnor unveiled as new Kotoko coach
Video: Watch Godsway Donyoh’s hat-trick for FC Nordsjaelland Video Watch Godsway Donyoh’s hat-trick for FC Nordsjaelland



Top Articles

1 English Premier League 4 things you missed from the Liverpool vs Man...bullet
2 Car Crash Mubarak Wakaso involved in car accidentbullet
3 Video Asamoah Gyan mobbed in Kumasi on arrival (Video)bullet
4 Maurizio Sarri Chelsea manager is obsessed by his superstitionsbullet
5 Today In History Ghana qualify for maiden World Cup after...bullet
6 Real Madrid Gareth Bale nominated for 2018 Ballon d'Or awardbullet
7 Today In History Kevin-Prince Boateng voted worst playerbullet
8 2019 AFCON Qualifiers Black Stars complete first training...bullet
9 Football Ex-Russia footballers in probe over cafe assaultbullet
10 Football Modric v Ronaldo rematch as Ballon d'Or...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Asamoah Gyan mobbed in Kumasi on arrivalbullet
2 Video Watch Godsway Donyoh’s hat-trick for FC Nordsjaellandbullet
3 Video Shatta Wale displays great football skills that would delight youbullet
4 Video Black Stars sing jama ahead of Kenya clashbullet
5 Video Watch the goal that secure victory for Kenya over Ghanabullet
6 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coastbullet
7 Video Lionel Messi bags hat-trick on Champions League...bullet
8 Video Sulley Muntari cooks for wife Menayebullet
9 Anas Aremeyaw Anas finally takes off beads on TVbullet
10 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet

Football

Fabio Cannavaro expects the Chinese Super League title race between his Guangzhou Evergrande and Shanghai SIPG to go to "the last minute of the last game"
Football Cannavaro says China title race 'will go to last game'
England's Ben Chilwell (centre) won his first international cap against Switzerland last month
Football Leicester's Chilwell replaces Shaw in England squad
Performance of Ghanaian players abroad over the weekend
Roundup Performance of Ghanaian players abroad over the weekend
I owe a lot to Jose Mourinho: Michael Essien
Premier League I owe a lot to Jose Mourinho: Michael Essien
X
Advertisement