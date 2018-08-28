Pulse.com.gh logo
Mourinho’s third-season curse about to strike again?


It doesn’t look likely that Mourinho will resign on his own, but the question still remains: is his third season curse about to strike again?

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Jose Mourinho

In one of the most memorable press conferences in recent times, Jose Mourinho sat looking livid and angry as he addressed reporters.

This was following Manchester United’s humiliating 0-3 loss to Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League - Mourinho’s worst home defeat in the English topflight.

But as bad as the result looked, the Portuguese’s rants at the press conference was much worse. Mourinho ended up abruptly walking off the room, but not before he delivered a line for the papers.

From a strategic point of view we didn’t lose, the tactical point of view we didn’t lose, but we lost,” he started rather farcically.

Drawn on the fact that his side had just been thumped 3-0, he continued: “[Holds 3 fingers up] Do you know what this means? What was the score? It means 3-0, but also three Premier League titles that I've won alone, more than the rest of the managers in this league combined. 3 for me and 2 for the other 19. Show some respect."

The fact that Mourinho sought to highlight his past glories, rather than talk about the shambolic display by his side on Monday evening gave the clearest indication that his end at the Theatre of Dreams is drawing near.

The Portuguese has been successful wherever he has been, but also never in his managerial career has he stayed at a club for more than three years. Interestingly, he’s in his third season with Man United and a departure looks more likely than ever.

The Portuguese achieved great things with FC Porto by leading the club to the Champions League in 2004. However, he left for Chelsea, where he again won the Premier League in his debut season.

In fact, the 57-year-old won every domestic trophy in England in just two years, but not even that was enough to prefect him departing the Stamford Bridge in his third season after a standoff with owner of the club, Roman Abramovich.

But Mourinho moved on and set off on a new adventure in Italy with Inter Milan. Unlike at Porto and Chelsea, he did not just win the league. The Portuguese led Inter to the treble, winning the Serie A, Coppa Italia and the Champions League in his time with the club.

However, like everywhere he’d been, Mourinho left after his third season, this time to join Spanish giants Real Madrid. His first season in the la Liga didn’t go as planned but he led Los Blancos to the league title in his second year, before things quickly fell apart in his third season in the Spanish capital.

A second stint at Chelsea followed, and although he again won the league with the Blues, he once again was sacked after his third season.

It is a plight that has come to be known as the “Third-Season Syndrome”. Now at Manchester United, Mourinho’s third season has started in similar fashion as, things look gloomy.

The campaign is just three games old, but already Old Trafford has been characterized by disagreements with the Board, player unrest and fans’ dissatisfaction with the ragged, dull football on display.

That, coupled with the fact that the club has lost two of their opening three games has left the Portuguese under serious pressure with his job equally on the line.

It doesn’t look likely that Mourinho will resign on his own, but the question still remains: is his third season curse about to strike again?

