Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Mourinho unfazed by pressure insists Matic


Football Mourinho unfazed by pressure insists Matic

Nemanja Matic insists Jose Mourinho can guide Manchester United back into the Premier League title race because the under-fire manager doesn't let pressure affect him.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Jose Mourinho is cool under pressure, says Manchester United's Nemanja Matic play

Jose Mourinho is cool under pressure, says Manchester United's Nemanja Matic

(AFP)

Nemanja Matic insists Jose Mourinho can guide Manchester United back into the Premier League title race because the under-fire manager doesn't let pressure affect him.

Successive defeats against Brighton and Tottenham condemned United to their worst start to a season for 26 years and put Mourinho's position in the spotlight.

Last Monday's 3-0 loss to Tottenham was the heaviest home defeat of Mourinho's managerial career, a setback that triggered speculation the Portuguese coach might be sacked.

Mourinho was embroiled in a close-season feud with United's executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward over transfer policy, and also criticised United star Paul Pogba for his lack of effort last season.

But United midfielder Matic says Mourinho's explosive antics, which also fuelled a rant at the media following the Tottenham game, can actually help because they take the attention away from his players.

Mourinho's men responded to the crisis with a 2-0 win at Burnley on Sunday and Matic said: "He was very confident before the game he prepared the game in a very good way.

"We knew where they could cause us problems with the long balls, that is why (Marouane) Fellaini played close to our defence, to stop the long balls and I think this performance shows that how we need to play football and we still can compete for the title.

"Of course, he knows what he is doing (in press conferences) for sure. You probably know that also. It's good for us also.

"He is one of the best managers in the world, you know what he won in his career so that shows you everything."

Despite United's spluttering start, Matic, a Premier League winner under Mourinho at Chelsea, has not seen any difference in his manager this season.

"No, no. I think he is dealing very well with the pressure," Matic said.

"That is why he is here in Manchester United. I don't see any difference."

The win at Burnley means United sit on six points after four games, trailing six points behind leaders Liverpool.

But Matic knows it is far too soon for critics to write off United's title bid.

"Someone needs to lose to drop the points and it's still too early to say something," he said.

"We will see in March where we are because in March you can see who is fighting for the title, who is not, who is fighting to be in the top 4. It is still too early."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Super Clash: 7 Hearts fans arrested for ripping off 275 stadium seats in Kotoko defeat Super Clash 7 Hearts fans arrested for ripping off 275 stadium seats in Kotoko defeat
The Best: Lionel Messi misses out on FIFA Player of the Year shortlist for the first time in 12 years The Best Lionel Messi misses out on FIFA Player of the Year shortlist for the first time in 12 years
Football: Hanover's Weydandt continues fairytale rise with first pro contract Football Hanover's Weydandt continues fairytale rise with first pro contract
Football: Messi snubbed as Ronaldo, Salah and Modric nominated for FIFA best player award Football Messi snubbed as Ronaldo, Salah and Modric nominated for FIFA best player award
Football: Mancini wants more Italians playing regular, top-flight football Football Mancini wants more Italians playing regular, top-flight football
CAF Confederation Cup: We pleaded with Raja Casablanca to reduce the scoring- Aduana Stars CAF Confederation Cup We pleaded with Raja Casablanca to reduce the scoring- Aduana Stars

Recommended Videos

Sports News: False ex-wife stabbing reports cost me a fortune - John Paintsil Sports News False ex-wife stabbing reports cost me a fortune - John Paintsil
Yaya Toure: Fans light flares as player arrives to sign for Olympiakos Yaya Toure Fans light flares as player arrives to sign for Olympiakos
Anas Expose: Kwesi Nyantakyi will not be prosecuted Anas Expose Kwesi Nyantakyi will not be prosecuted



Top Articles

1 Football I'd do it again, says Mbappe after red cardbullet
2 Video Watch Andre Ayew's debut goal for Fenerbahcebullet
3 Kotoko vs Hearts Man of the match in Kotoko-Hearts game receives...bullet
4 Ghanaian Players Abroad Jordan Ayew makes Crystal Palace debutbullet
5 Ghanaian Players Abroad Gambian actress explains why she broke...bullet
6 CAF Confederation Cup We pleaded with Raja Casablanca to...bullet
7 Who is Who Cristiano Ronaldo Or Lionel Messi? Ronaldinho...bullet
8 UEFA Awards Gala Real Madrid sweep all four positional awardsbullet
9 Super Clash Gyamfi, Owusu fire Kotoko to win over Hearts...bullet
10 Video Sadio Mane cleans toilets at local mosque in...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Seasonbullet
2 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip Atleticobullet
3 Video Watch highlights of Black Stars newbie William Owusubullet
4 Video Andre Ayew jams to Kwami Eugene’s hit songbullet
5 Video Sulley Muntari cooks for wife Menayebullet
6 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet
7 Anas Aremeyaw Anas finally takes off beads on TVbullet
8 Video Shatta Wale displays great football skills that...bullet
9 Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of...bullet
10 Video Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t...bullet

Football

Hugo Lloris was at France's Clairefontaine base on Monday to have his thigh injury assessed
Football Injured Lloris ruled out of France matches
Sadio Mane is the joint-leading scorer in the Premier League with four goals in as many matches
Football African players in Europe: scorer Mane upstages Salah
Founder of Liberty Professionals Sly Tetteh passes away during training
Today In History Founder of Liberty Professionals Sly Tetteh passes away during training
Bayern Munich President Uli Hoeness (L) is angry with PSG's negotiating tactics
Football Furious Bayern Munich president slams PSG director Henrique